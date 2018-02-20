Building TRUST at East Clinton

With a bleak weather forecast there was no idea what may have been in store when East Clinton Middle School attended project TRUST at Camp Kern on Feb. 14-16. But the weather held off and the campers did not miss out on any of the many outdoor activities.

Project TRUST is a camp to teach middle school students about respecting others, understanding all people, and the use of teamwork. There is an emphasis on bully prevention as well.

Throughout camp students are encouraged to “be nice out there” in order to make a difference in their school.

Forty ECMS seventh- and eighth-graders, 11 high school counselors, and five EC staff members completed many team-building activities as well as fun games and challenges.

The group also participated in boundary-breaking questions during camp where students can openly discuss their fears, dreams, problems, successes, and hopes for the future openly in a supportive environment.

This year EC TRUST held two camps and reached a total of 86 middle school students, doubling the reach from previous years.

ECPT would like to thank the following groups and individuals for their support in making this second camp a reality — Walker Family Farms, Smith Feike Minton Inc., Mike and Cindy Hynes & Family, Chuck Flint & Family, participants of the EC Alumni Basketball game, Superintendent Eric Magee, Building Principal Robbin Luck, the EC Board of Education, Camp Kern and Staff, Project TRUST, and Jim & Sheilah Boland.

EC TRUST will be preparing for the next camp which will take place in November 2018.

Students participate in an activity that teaches the kids that all people are valuable no matter how they look, what they believe, or how they live. Every person should be treated like an ace!