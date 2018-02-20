Janet Dixon the face of Clinton County Foundation — and much more

Editor’s Note: This is the first of seven stories that will appear in the News Journal the next seven days on the inductees of the 2018 Class of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County.

This nominee to the Outstanding Women of Clinton County class of 2018 has long and generously dedicated herself not only to the interests of her many individual bank clients, but to the well-being of virtually all members of the community.

That is because one client in particular has become a special focus of Janet Dixon’s dedication.

In addition to tireless service to the Clinton County Foundation as a volunteer liaison, she has, for 28 years, handled funds professionally for that nonprofit organization, which supplies much-needed financial support for public institutions and charitable programs throughout the county.

Until a director was hired a few years ago, Dixon was, says her nominator, “the face of the Foundation. She continues to be so for many.”

Dixon is an East Clinton High School graduate, as well as an Ohio Bankers’ League graduate of the Midwest Trust School. In September of 1989, she began her career at Peoples Bank (formerly The National Bank and Trust Co.) as a secretary for the Trust Department, retiring in December 2017 as an Assistant Vice President and Trust Officer.

She has since accepted the position of Treasurer of the Clinton County Foundation, and toward its steady growth she has been instrumental over the years — managing accounts, deposits, distributions, and statements on a daily basis — ever since the Foundation opened its original trust account in 1990.

All Foundation funds (as well the thousands of citizens they serve) have benefited from her devotion. It was, according to her nominator, “much more than just a client to her.”

Dixon has maintained lasting relationships with clients from surrounding counties and even out of state, as a result not only of her valuable aid toward their financial growth, but also for the friendly care she has shown with regard to their personal concerns — a care often rewarded by being treated as a true “part of the family.”

She has, for example, assisted in legal affairs, hired caregivers, and even attended weddings, anniversaries, and funerals. Grateful recipients of her help include college students, cancer patients, foster parents, and parents of special-needs children.

She has received a number of awards over the years, including Leadership Clinton County’s Distinguished Alumni Leader of the Year (2010); the Association of Leadership Programs’ Distinguished Leadership Award (2011) for exemplary service and commitment to the community; and Peoples Bank President’s Club Award (2017).

She has also served on the bank’s Wellness Committee, which won state recognition in 2012, as well as the Excellence Team and the Clinton/Highland Market Team Committee for Community Involvement.

