Man gets 24 months in Clinton County Common Pleas Court for tossing drug evidence

WILMINGTON — A Montgomery County man — a passenger in a vehicle pursued in Clinton County by the highway patrol last Halloween — received a two-year prison term for tampering with evidence and possessing meth.

Michael Randall McGlothin, 30, of New Lebanon, reportedly tossed a white crystal substance out of a vehicle window before the vehicle was stopped after entering Warren County on State Route 73.

The pursuit began in Highland County on State Route 73. The case was tried here, however, in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

According to an affidavit by Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper T.M. Holcomb, he noticed the Pontiac in front of him had a defective exhaust. He was advised by dispatchers that the license plate did not return back to anything, and Holcomb then tried to conduct a traffic stop by activating his overhead lights and sirens.

The Pontiac continued on — the affidavit says nothing about the pursuit being at a high rate of speed — and eventually the pursued vehicle was stopped by another trooper. Both McGlothin and the vehicle’s driver, James R. Crolley, 33, of Germantown, were taken into custody.

The driver reportedly had a suspended driver’s license, an active felony and misdemeanor warrant, and allegedly showed signs of drug impairment.

When the vehicle was inventoried, inside it were 15 hypodermic needles, a golf-ball sized bag with crystal substance, a scale, multiple empty capsules, crystal substance, capsules and caps with residue, plus 16 pills.

The two-year prison term for McGlothin was recommended by both defense counsel and prosecution in the case. McGlothin previously served a prison term in a Montgomery County case.

In sentencing McGlothin, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck stated, “He [defendant] has a history of substance abuse which has adversely impacted not only his life but the safety of the public.”

Time credit was granted for 99 days McGlothin had already served in custody on the case.

At an unrelated court hearing, David Willis Jr., 47, of Sabina, was granted an early judicial release after serving 15 months in prison for failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, for assault on a police officer (a felony of the fourth degree), and for possessing oxycodone.

According to an affidavit by Sabina Police Chief Keynon Young on the case, Willis led Sabina police officer Caleb Brown on a high-speed chase before exiting the vehicle and running into a wooded area in the Stone Road area.

The police chief stated in the affidavit that Willis fought the officer by throwing punches and kicking. Willis reportedly admitted to the officer he was drunk.

Willis served more than 15 months of his 21-month prison term before receiving the early release.

At the courtroom hearing granting judicial release, Willis was put on community controls for two years. The Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office did not object to the early release, stated court paperwork. If he breaks the rules of community controls, Willis could be sentenced to complete the remainder of his original prison term.

Rudduck decided not to utilize the STAR Community Justice Center programming, although the defendant was deemed a suitable candidate for admission.

In prison, Willis attended AA, took GED classes, completed Roots for Success, Providing Transition for Successful Change, and the Awana Lifeline Inmate Challenge Program, say court papers.

He reportedly received one ticket during his prison term, resulting in a verbal warning there.

