CC GOP holds Lincoln Day Dinner

Clinton County Republican Party Chair Tim Inwood, right, with Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger.

Clinton County Municipal Court Judge Mike Daugherty, right, talks to an unidentified attendee as, in back, State Sen. Bob Peterson talks with Wilmington Councilmember Jonathan McKay.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, left, speaks with Wilmington Police Chief Duane Weyand, middle, and Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger.

Becky Riley pins a corsage on Lois Allen, who was recognized for more than 50 years’ membership and service with the Clinton County Republican Central Committee.

The local Republican Party held its annual Clinton County Lincoln Day Dinner Monday evening, featuring guest speaker Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine (shown speaking), who is seeking the GOP nod for governor in the May Primary Election. He was introduced by Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. Also at the event were: Invocation and benediction by Dan Mayo, Pledge of Allegiance by Lois Allen, National Anthem by Becky Riley, introduction of special guests by Tim Inwood, and introduction of local officials by Brian Prickett, with drawings and announcements by the Clinton County Republican Women’s Club.