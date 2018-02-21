WPD: 2 charged after Tuesday night SWAT standoff; suspect pointed gun out window

WILMINGTON — Two people were arrested following a Tuesday night standoff after police say one suspect was pointing a gun out a window.

Wilmington police officers were dispatched to a Jodie Lane apartment for a reported domestic situation, according to Police Chief Duane Weyand.

“Officers were also advised that someone inside the apartment was pointing an assault rifle outside the window,” said Weyand. “Upon arrival officers spoke to the caller, who even took pictures of the weapon being pointed outside the residence.”

Officers tried to make contact with the residents of that apartment with no success, Weyand said.

Officers evacuated adjoining apartments and used the public address system to attempt to call out residents. When that failed to occur, the WPD SWAT team was called to clear the residence.

“After forty minutes of calling over the PA the residents finally came out,” said Weyand. “Inside were three adults and two children (a one-month-old and a one-year-old).

“Upon clearing the house a search warrant was obtained where drugs, a fake AR15, and other related meth paraphernalia were found.

“The two children were removed and placed elsewhere when Children Services was called.”

Bradley Reid, 22, of Wilmington was charged with inducing panic for pointing the weapon out the window; he was also charged with two counts of child endangerment, and one count of theft from another incident that occurred earlier in the week, said Weyand.

Also arrested was Aleecia Berry, 21, of Bowersville, charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Both suspects are incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail.

Berry Reed http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_WPD-Badge-1.jpg Berry Reed http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_Aleecia-Berry.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_Bradley-Reed.jpg