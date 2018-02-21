New Vienna Lions Club Pancake Day is a success

NEW VIENNA — The New Vienna Lions Club held its annual Pancake Day this month at the firehouse in New Vienna, and a large number of the community came out to enjoy the pancakes, sausage, biscuits and sausage gravy.

Along with visiting with their neighbors, the guests had an opportunity to participate in a raffle, a split-the-pot and to win a door prize. The winners of the raffle are Cherie Geer, Tammy Mason, Pricilla Young, Matt Carey, Max Gulley, Conner D. Brunk, Gwen Smith, Tom Stone, Edith Dischner, Justin Sowders, Delbert Morrow, George Stevenson, Karen Sexton, Greg Quallen, Mark McKibben, Joann Quallen, Caleb Brunk, Marilyn Mobley and Allie Brunk.

The split-the-pot winner was Steve McKibben.

The money made from this event will help support the New Vienna Public Library, Kamp Dovetail, East Clinton Local Schools, Boy Scouts, the Lions Club eyeglass program and other community activities.

The Lions Club thanks the following donors for contributing the door prizes: TSC – Wilmington and Hillsboro, Clinton County Farm Bureau, Bill Marine Ford | Lincoln, Buckley Bros., Jerry Haag Motors – Hillsboro, Ace Hardware, and Imagine That Tool Rental.

Also, Sunrise Cooperative Wilmington, Wilmington Walmart, Marilyn Mobley, Clinton Electrical and Plumbing Supply, Impressions Created Beauty Salon, Bush Auto Place, Sams Meats, Five Point Implements, Lerch’s Barn Lot Equipment, and Auto Zone – Wilmington and Hillsboro, Southern Hills Community Bank – Leesburg, Greenfield, Lynchburg, PBS Animal Health – Wilmington, Lowe’s – Wilmington and Hillsboro, Marvin and Neal Bond, Advance Auto Parts – Hillsboro, Kibler Lumber – Wilmington and Hillsboro, Peoples Bank – New Vienna, and Streber’s Market.

Also, Shoelaces Catering, Engine House Pizza – New Vienna, O’Reilley Auto Parts – Wilmington and Hillsboro, Dakota’s Roadhouse, Aunt B’s Goodies – Tammy Mason, Stephanie’s Restaurant, Star Cinemas, Gold Star Chili – Hillsboro, Bob Evans – Hillsboro, Kasey Smith Action Services, and Community Market – Hillsboro, Wrapped Memories – Belinda Baldwin, Rick’s Appliances, Bane-Welker Equipment, Big Ernie’s Pizza, the Sears Family, Margaret McKibben, Auto Tech Service Center, Back Home LLC, Highland County Commissioner – Jeff Duncan, Heavenly Sweets by Monique, and Details Salon & Day Spa – Sarah Flint, Aaron’s, Max & Erma’s, John Slyman Nationwide Insurance, James Cramton Allstate Insurance, Monro Muffler/Brake, Grove Tire & Service, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Clint High Farms, and the Union Stockyards.