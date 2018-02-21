Not guilty plea to vehicular homicide

WILMINGTON — A Hillsboro resident filed a not guilty plea Tuesday on a charge of vehicular homicide.

Attorney Scott Evans entered the plea at Clinton County Municipal Court on behalf of the defendant, Ethan Adkins, 19, who was charged in relation to a three-vehicle accident that occurred on Nov. 3, 2017. This resulted in the death of Hailee Heflin, 22, also of Hillsboro, and her then two-year-old son being admitted to intensive care at Greene County Memorial Hospital.

The accident occurred on State Route 73 at Antioch Road in Union Township, Clinton County at approximately 7:55 a.m., Nov. 3.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Heflin had slowed down to turn left on Antioch Road. Her vehicle was then struck from behind by the vehicle driven by Adkins forcing it to go left of center and was struck by a van driven by Douglas Rice, 61, of Oregonia. The patrol indicated Heflin was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rice and his three passengers — two from Bainbridge, one from Hillsboro — were transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Scheduling Conference has been set for March 27 at 2:45 p.m. in Municipal Court, with a request for a pre-trial.

