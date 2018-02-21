Municipal judge sentences offenders to jail

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 12 and Feb. 16:

• Christopher Miller, 30, of Martinsville, two counts of theft, two counts of trespassing, sentenced to 540 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $625 court costs. Miller must write a letter of apology to the victims, have no contact with them, pay $148.81 in restitution to one of them, and must take part in supervised probation. Additional charges of four counts of drug paraphernalia, theft, two counts of trespassing and unauthorized use of property were dismissed.

• Tyler Burnette, 24, of Wilmington, two counts of theft, improper passing, crossing yellow line, sentenced to 360 days in jail, fined $2,080, assessed $500 court costs. Burnette must write a letter of apology to the victims, pay $101.75 in restitution to one of the victims and have no contact with them. An additional theft charge was dismissed.

• Matthew Fulton, 32, of Wilmington, robbery, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a breaking and entering charge.

• Conner Brewer, 23, of Hamilton, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Brewer must complete a three-day residential program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. An additional O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Allen Vogel, Jr., 30, of Fayetteville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (175 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 18, 2018 to Nov. 17, 2018, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Vogel must take part in supervised probation, a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges on Feb. 15, 2018. A drug abuse instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Zach Goodwin, 24, of Greenfield, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 15, 2018 to Feb. 14, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Goodwin must take part in supervised probation, a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and consume no alcohol or drugs of abuse. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective March 1, 2018.

• Lindsey Elders, 26, of Edgewood, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Elders has completed a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and is on two years of non-reporting probation. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. ALS vacated. A drug possession charge was dismissed.

• Catherine Reel, 26, of Blanchester, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Reel has completed a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and must complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS.

• Daniel Kappelin, 20, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge amended from an O.V.I. charge. Kappelin has completed a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and needs to complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS.

• John Gwin, 45, of Morrow, driving under suspension, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Jail time was suspended on condition Gwin commits no further driving in Clinton County without valid driving privileges.

• Preston Martin, 44, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to one day in jail (suspended), fined $25, assessed $125 court costs. Martin must complete eight hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them.

• Tosha Lowry, 30, of Washington Court House, obstructing official business, assessed $125 court costs.

• Chad Ruhl, 31, of Indianapolis, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Jonathon Everhart, 46, of Peebles, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $300, assessed $250 court costs.

• Samuel Williams, 30, of Hillsboro, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Alysa Bayes, 30, of Blanchester, drug paraphernalia, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Contraband was forfeited for destruction.

• Richard Sayre, 49, of Washington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, going 40 in a 35 mph speed zone, fined $200, assessed $125 court costs.

• Christina McKinney, 52, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, tag/sticker violation, turn signal violation, fined $250, assessed $375 court costs. Two additional counts of driving under suspension were dismissed.

• Brian Gillman, 40, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $125, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension charge was dismissed.

• Laura Bolton-Gibson, 40, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, going 51 in a 35 mph speed zone, fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. An O.V.I. charge was suspended.

• Stanley Irwin, 41, of Wilmington, drug possession, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. Additional charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, drug paraphernalia, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_Court-News_cmyk-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574