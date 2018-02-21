Clinton County commissioners OK the continuance of tax abatements for four local employers

WILMINGTON — County commissioners voted Wednesday to continue tax abatements previously awarded for expansion projects of four local employers — Ahresty Wilmington Corporation, Alkermes, Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (AMES), and Custom Molded Products.

According to information provided by the companies in status reports required after receiving a tax incentive, the expansion projects that were facilitated by the tax abatements have yielded 503 new jobs.

In Ahresty’s status report, the company attributes 174 new jobs to its 2015 Enterprise Zone (EZ) agreement that provides a 75 percent tax exemption for 10 years on the real property in an expansion project.

In Alkermes’ status report, the company attributes 46 new jobs to its 2015 EZ agreement that provides a 60 percent tax exemption rate for 10 years on the real property in an expansion project.

In a status report, AMES attributes 263 new jobs to the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) it received for the JUMP hangar construction project. The TIF agreement provides a 100 percent tax exemption for 25 years.

And in Custom Molded Products’ status report, the company attributes 20 new jobs to its 2013 EZ agreement that provides a 50 percent tax exemption for seven years on the real property in an expansion project.

Ahresty and AMES have both surpassed the number of new jobs they had projected and committed to create as a result of the tax abatement deals. Alkermes, in its paperwork, indicates it plans to hire five more employees in fiscal year 2018, which would bring their new jobs linked to its tax abatement to 51, as the company originally projected.

Danette Garringer, who presented the status reports to the commissioners, said Custom Molded Products had not met its new employee goals the past two years. The company will be notified that if it doesn’t meet the new worker commitments this time around, the Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC) will recommend to the county commissioners they not continue the EZ tax abatement with the company.

In response to a question from Clinton County Commissioners President Patrick Haley, Garringer related that Custom Molded Products has said it’s been hard to keep new employees. In other words, they have job openings available, but not enough people to fill those openings for an extended period of time.

Steed said the four companies are examples of employers that were already located here and that expanded and created jobs. Further, he feels there will be still more jobs created by each of these companies.

In a text Steed also stated, “Approving these Enterprise Zone agreements affirm that the Clinton County commissioners are committed to creating jobs and an environment that shows companies that Clinton County is open for business.”

In other matters:

• Port William Mayor Steve Jones invited commissioners to a new summer festival there now being planned. Its focus may be on the small village’s heritage. Presently, the plan is for the event to be held in June. He said there is a little money left from the town’s former festival known as Dam City Days.

• Commissioners received a notice that One Derings Lavender Farm on South Clarksville Road in Vernon Township is seeking a new liquor permit. Commissioners hope to meet with the owners soon to learn a little more about their plans.

• James M. Bowling of Blanchester, a Republican candidate for county commissioner, attended the Wednesday session to observe county business being conducted. He and Mike McCarty are seeking to be the Republican nominee for the seat currently held by Haley, who will retire at year’s end. Rhonda L. Wheasler, a Democrat, also is running for the position.

In the foreground James M. Bowling, a Republican candidate for Clinton County commissioner, listens Wednesday as Port William Mayor Steve Jones, background, tells commissioners a new summer festival is being planned for the village. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_DSC_0009.jpg In the foreground James M. Bowling, a Republican candidate for Clinton County commissioner, listens Wednesday as Port William Mayor Steve Jones, background, tells commissioners a new summer festival is being planned for the village. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Custom Molded Products in Wilmington, which received a tax abatement on a project in 2013, wants to add employees but reportedly is having trouble finding long-term workers. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_DSC_0019.jpg Custom Molded Products in Wilmington, which received a tax abatement on a project in 2013, wants to add employees but reportedly is having trouble finding long-term workers. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal