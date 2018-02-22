Kiwanis means Aktion, welcomes new member

The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington recently inducted Pastor Debbie Linville of the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington.

Pastor Debbie has brought a lot of enthusiasm to the church during her three years here and the club looks forward to her involvement. She was sponsored in the club by Kiwanians Bob and Ruth Curtis.

For more information about Kiwanis, contact treasurer Ron Johnson at 289-7226.

Officers for the Aktion Club of Wilmington were inducted at a recent Wilmington Kiwanis meeting.

Aktion Club is a service organization for adults with disabilities, sponsored by the Kiwanis. Some of their service projects include; watering hanging baskets in downtown Wilmington during the summer, collecting supplies for a military unit, cleaning up the bike and walking trail, and assisting the Kiwanis Club with service.