Royalty crowned at dance

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities held on Feb. 15 its annual Valentine’s Dance. Jonah Ayers and Rebecca Brewer were crowned the 2018 King and Queen. Those in attendance enjoyed a fun evening, and danced to the music of DJ Tim Root.

