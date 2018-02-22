Mitchell brings business expertise to community service

Editor’s Note: This is the third of seven stories that will appear daily in the News Journal on the members of the 2018 Class of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County.

For her noteworthy impact on local business studies and on the “business” of local nonprofit management, Angela Mitchell has been nominated to the Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2018.

Mitchell earned a B.S. in Chemistry from Wilmington College in 1997, an M.B.A. from Thomas More College in 2001, and a Ph.D. in Operations Management from Walden College in 2009.

Presently an Associate Professor of Business Administration at Wilmington College, she started teaching there in 2002, following five years’ invaluable experience in product development and testing at Procter & Gamble.

In 2004, she was appointed Area Coordinator for Business Programs (equivalent to Department Chair). “Under her leadership,” according to the Wilmington College web site, “the department has made a good deal of progress … by streamlining our course offerings, increasing the rigor of the program, and preparing students for future careers through experiential learning.”

A number of nonprofit organizations, both strictly local and nationally affiliated, have benefited from Mitchell’s expertise in strategic management.

Her intensive involvement with Big Brothers/Big Sisters began in 1998. She has since served five terms as president of its Board of Directors, and continues to volunteer as a Strategic Planning Facilitator. She has been especially active in that organization’s “40 Mentors in 40 Days” school mentoring program, having chaired its Steering Committee.

President of the Main Street Wilmington Board since 2013, Mitchell has also held the position of Strategic Planning Facilitator for both the New Life Clinic (2013) and the Clinton County Port Authority (2014).

A member of the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences, the Institute for Behavior and Applied Management, and the Academy of Management, Mitchell has spoken at numerous conferences on entrepreneurship, nonprofit management, and related subjects.

In addition to receiving a Distinguished Faculty Award from Wilmington College alumni in 2008, she was recognized for teaching excellence, in 2010, by the Greater Cincinnati Consortium of College and Universities.

Currently advisor to the Delta Omega Theta sorority, she has twice received the Vinny Prince Greek Advisor of the Year Award (2005 and 2013) and has been admitted to the Order of Omega Greek Honor Society.

She has also served as faculty advisor to the Wilmington College Equestrian Team.

With regard to Mitchell’s role as advisor, her nominator offers particular praise: “She helps others to see the best in themselves and motivates them to strive to operate at a higher level. We are fortunate to have her in our community.”

Tickets for the Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon to be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 3 at the Roberts Centre are $25 (cash or check accepted). Reservations can be made at the Wilmington News Journal, 761 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177. The News Journal’s office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. If you have any questions, please call 937-382-2574. Reservations will be accepted through Feb. 28.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_OWCC-logo-4.jpg Mitchell http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_Angela-Mitchell-2.jpg Mitchell