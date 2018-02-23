Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Max & Erma’s, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, Feb. 8. Critical: Person in charge was unable to answer questions regarding reheating and cooling temperatures. In the walk-in cooler there are pre-cooked wings stored underneath raw beef. In the walk-in cooler the Cherry Cola BBQ sauce was dated “use by” Jan. 28 and the remoulade sauce was dated “use by” Jan. 21. Diced tomatoes at the salad station were 46°F. In the salad prep cooler the sliced tomatoes were dated “use by” Feb. 7 and the parmesan cheese was dated “use by” Jan. 18. The pico and diced tomatoes were not dated. In the prep cooler beside the grill, the diced potatoes and sausage links were not dated. Flour that the raw chicken and raw fish had been breaded in was sitting at room temperature. There was black residue/debris on the inside of the ice machine. There was food debris residue on the back of the slicer blade on the meat slicer.

There was a plastic cup being used as a scoop in the cole slaw. Rinse dial on the warewash machine was not working. There were boxes stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer. In the beer walk-in cooler there is a gray bucket hanging on the wall to catch the condensate from the clear hose. Shield around the mixer had food debris all over it. Trash on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Trash and white plastic caps on the floor beside the boxes of pop syrup. Wall behind back prep sink was dirty. Ceiling tile missing in front of ice machine. A mop with the mop head down stored in mop sink. Wall behind front prep sink was dirty. Wall behind handwashing sink by office and by dishwasher were dirty. Wall behind grill (breading station) was dirty with flour and debris. At waitress station by bar area, caulking around edge is cracking. There was a gnat flying around waitress station in the dining room.

Follow-up: Approx. March 8.

• El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 1426 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 9. Critical: Shredded chicken: 97°F (Cooling at noon-2 p.m.). Hot TCS foods must cool from 135°F to 70°F within 2 hours and then 41°F or less within 4 hours. Cook was knowledgeable with parameters. Cook spread onto larger pan and vented. Soup dated Feb. 1. Tamales dated Feb. 2. Breaded chicken missing dates. Mouse droppings found on floor in storage room. Buckets storing bleach water for wiping cloths not labeled (stored in ice cream buckets).

Level 2 certification unavailable. Bucket of raw shrimp stored on floor in walk-in cooler. Spatula handle was melted. Paper towels missing at hand sink. Walls damaged near plate storage/service ledge. Floor near 3-sink walking path needs sealed? Floor trim not secure near walkway at 3-sink/shelf with pans. Pipe at 3-sink is not connected securely? (Held up with container?) Duct tape used at ledge with fajita warmer. Corner near soda bib on floor has debris. Milk stored in ice cream bucket in walk-in cooler missing label and date.

Follow-up: March 9.

• Kroger, 1001 Cherry St., Blanchester, Feb. 13. Standard/complaint.received complaint regarding “only cold water available when washing hands in restroom.” Discussed with manager. Hot water heater being replaced; currently no hot water at facility. All sinks still have running water. Hot water heater must be installed by state licensed plumber under permit. Once installed plumbing inspector must inspect hot water heater and approve.

There were five lights out in the gab-and-go cheese cooler.

• McDonald’s, 5843 US 68 N, Wilmington, Feb. 15. Follow-up. Four previous violations corrected. Thank you! The floor tile behind the counter is cracked and chipped in a couple of spots. Wall behind 3-compatment sink is dirty.

• Laurel Oaks cafeteria, 300 Oaks Drive, Wilmington, Feb. 8. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you.

• Chubby’s Pizza & Dairy Point, 604 N. Broadway, Blanchester, Feb. 9. Follow-up #2. Three prior violations corrected. Light nonworking in Pepsi reach-in cooler.

• Skyline, 2799 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 13. Follow-up. Three previous violations corrected. Employees all have hair in ponytails, but no one wearing hat, hairnet or visor. The hose reel in the mop sink is leaking water.

• Sams Meats and Deli, 1209 Locust St., Wilmington, Feb. 13. No violations at this time. Thank you!

• R+L Transfer, 600 Gilliam Road, Wilmington, Feb. 15. Follow-up. Four previous violations corrected. Thank you! Front of white cabinets in the kitchen have splash/debris on front.

