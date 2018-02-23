Sheriff’s reports: More thefts and drug incidents

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 9:25 p.m. on Feb. 10, during a traffic stop on State Route 350 West in Wilmington, multiple drugs were confiscated. According to the report, a digital scale with white powder residue, a small clear plastic bag with a clear substance, and multiple small plastic bags were seized. A male subject was arrested on an arrest warrant.

• Deputies responded to the 1-99 block of Second Street in New Vienna on a theft from a vehicle report at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11. According to the report, a black purse, $100 in cash, and a key fob and GPS located for a 2013 Cadillac. A 62-year-old female resident is listed as a victim.

• At 4:27 p.m. on Feb. 15, deputies received a missing person report about a 31-year-old Cuba female. Deputies were told that nobody had heard from her since 2 p.m. that day. She had never answered phone calls or text messages the complainant sent. A BOLO was broadcast and the victim was entered into LEAD as a missing person. The next day deputies received another report of a possible missing person — 36-year-old Wilmington female. Both cases are under investigation.

• At 4:25 a.m. on Feb. 9, during a traffic stop on State Route 350 West in Clarksville, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle upon the arrest of the driver and a passenger.

• At 6 a.m. on Feb. 16, a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse was reported stolen from the 100 block of West Main Street in Clarksville. According to the report, the vehicle was located inside in Warren County after a traffic crash had been reported on Fischer Road.

• At 12:29 a.m. on Feb. 17, deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 73 West near U.S. 22 due to the driver being under suspension. According to the report, a passenger threw narcotics out the window. A loaded revolver was located as well. The narcotics seized included a used hypodermic needle and a clear bag with crystal substance.

• At 3:14 a.m. on Feb. 17, deputies apprehended a male subject after shoplifting a gas station on South South Street.

• Deputies responded to the 1900 block of McKibben Road in Martinsville at 10:33 a.m. on Feb. 17 on the report of a breaking and entering.

• At 2:36 p.m. on Feb. 9, three subjects advised that a relative took and cashed checks that were intended for another relative in Washington.

• Deputies are investigating a death reported to them at 10 a.m. on Feb. 17 at the 4800 block of State Route 350 West in Clarksville. According to the report, a 49-year-old female resident was discovered deceased by her son. The report indicates the victim had “other major injury.” The report indicates drugs or alcohol weren’t involved or that it wasn’t an aggravated assault or homicide.

• At noon on Feb. 18, deputies received a report of a rape. A minor female resident is listed as the victim. There is a suspect and an investigation is pending.

• At 6:53 p.m. on Feb. 11, a 22-year-old Wilmington female reported that an unknown person(s) opened several credit card accounts using the her personal information.

• At 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 15, the Sheriff’s Office recovered a Kubota ATV from a field on Haws Chapel Road in Wilmington. The ATV was stolen from a Port Williams residence sometime overnight. The case remains under investigation.

• Deputies responded to a domestic violence complaint at the 900 block of South Broadway Street in Blanchester at the 9:55 a.m. on Feb. 15. The report lists a 34-year-old Blanchester male who had apparently minor injuries. The report indicates the suspect is a sibling.

• At noon on Feb. 15, a 54-year-old New Vienna male reported medication stolen from his residence at the 1600 block of Hilderbrant Road. The report lists approximately 30 Hydrocodone 7.5-325 pills as stolen.

• At 4:08 p.m. on Feb. 15, a 33-year-old Martinsville male reported his debit card stolen and that he may know the suspect.

• Deputies responded to an assault report at the 100 block of Fawley Road in Midland at 4:38 p.m. on Feb. 17. The report lists a 33-year-old female resident as the victim who had apparent minor injuries. The report indicates the suspect is her boyfriend.

• At 4:57 p.m. on Feb. 17, while out at the 2100 block of Greene Road in Martinsville the male subject the deputy was speaking to removed a clear bag containing “several unknown clear crystal substances” from his pant pocket.

• At 4:42 a.m. on Feb. 18, during a traffic stop on U.S. 68 South, a suspect was found to be in possession of drugs. The report does not indicate what type of drugs were taken.

• At 12:10 p.m. on Feb. 18, deputies responded to the 12000 block of State Route 134 South in Martinsville in reference to a female subject acting irrationally.

• At 9:54 p.m. on Feb. 18, a 46-year-old Clarksville male reported he was receiving threatening text messages from someone he knows. According to the report, the threats were against his life.

• At 12:44 a.m. on Feb. 19, during a traffic stop on U.S. 68 North, a deputy located a loaded handgun in the vehicle. The driver, a 20-year-old male, was read his Miranda Rights and the weapon was seized as evidence.

Sheriff’s deputies recently charged the following people:

• Jessica Lane, 31, of Washington Court House, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574