Sabina man indicted on a number of charges

WILMINGTON — A Sabina man has been indicted on charges of rape, felonious assault and abduction in a case where the alleged victim is his estranged wife.

The allegations against Matthew A. Boggs, 38, include that he threw the alleged victim against the wall Jan. 29 and put a large knife to her throat and threatened her, and further, that while she stood between a fish tank and a television Boggs stabbed the wall next to her head.

In another indictment this month, Logan H. Hensley, 20, with no residence listed, faces five counts of grand theft, three counts of receiving stolen property, and one count each of breaking-and-entering and petty theft.

Hensley is alleged to have stolen a Remington 870 shotgun, a Mosin-Nagant rifle, a Ruger 10/22 rifle, a .22 caliber revolver, and Winchester 9mm ammunition. He is also alleged to have “received stolen property” including a cross bow, a compound bow, miscellaneous tools, a stereo, a Shop-Vac, and a battery charger.

The alleged break-in occurred on North Walnut Street in Wilmington.

A local grand jury also indicted Kimberly L. Quickle, 39, of Wilmington, and Amber D. Curtis, 30, of Wilmington, each of them on alleged breaking-and-entering of a West Main Street building, and on an alleged grand theft involving property owned by the estate of a deceased person.

The indictment paperwork states the break-in occurred last April 24, and the things stolen were “various electronic and personal items” valued at more than $7,500.

Zachary A. Pence, 37, of Cincinnati, was indicted on charges alleging possession of meth, trafficking in meth, and illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of meth.

On July 12, 2017, a Clinton County sheriff’s deputy was conducting routine patrol at the Green Meadows Campground in Vernon Township when he allegedly found Pence asleep in a vehicle the registration of which did not match the vehicle’s make and model.

An affidavit by law enforcement states it was difficult to awaken Pence, and that “a clear plastic bag of drugs” was located under the driver seat, as well as a large amount of cash on Pence. Pence has a prior conviction in Clinton County for illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs in a 2013 case.

The names, ages, residences, and charges of other individuals indicted in recent weeks are provided below. All the alleged crimes reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

Brandy L. Spurgeon, 37, of Blanchester, is indicted with alleged burglary, trespass in a habitation, and with petty theft.

Reed T. Maikut, 35, of Lancaster, Ohio, is indicted with alleged tampering with evidence.

Adam J. Garrett, 29, of Blanchester, is indicted with alleged aggravated possession of drugs and with receiving stolen property.

Mareesa L. Adams, 37, of Dayton, is indicted with alleged attempted escape.

John C. Knisley, 38, of New Vienna, is indicted with alleged improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and with defacing the identification marks of a firearm.

Christopher N. “Nick” Macke Jr., 25, of Wilmington, is indicted with alleged aggravated possession of drugs.

Branden McMillian, 39, of Wilmington, is indicted with alleged robbery and tampering with evidence.

Ronda J. Kreusch, 47, of Clarksville, is indicted with alleged theft.

Ashtyn Montgomery, 20, no residence listed, is indicted with allegedly failing to give notice of a change of address of residence, school or place of employment.

Adam J. Garrett, 29, of Blanchester, is indicted with alleged aggravated possession of drugs and with possessing heroin.

Cody Lee Butler, 35 of Martinsville, is indicted with allegedly receiving stolen property.

Todd B. Hedges, 43, of Wilmington, is indicted with alleged aggravated possession of drugs and with possessing drugs.

Kasie M. Kirby, 28, of Franklin, Ohio, is indicted with alleged theft from a person in a protected class.

Ashleigh P. Myers, 30, of Wilmington, is indicted with allegedly receiving stolen property, misuse of a credit card, and petty theft.

Matthew Thomas Murphy, 33, of Wilmington, is indicted with allegedly receiving stolen property, misuse of a credit card, and petty theft.

Olivia L. Savage, 32, of Andulusia, Alabama, is indicted with allegedly corrupting another with drugs and with aggravated possession of drugs.

Shari L. VanHoose, 54, of Wilmington, is indicted with alleged grand theft and with falsification in a theft offense.

Shea L. Williams, 29, of Blanchester, is indicted with alleged grand theft and with falsification in a theft offense.

James R. Crolley, 33, of Germantown, is indicted with allegedly obstructing official business and with vandalism.

Andrew Scott Totten, 29, of Wilmington, is indicted with alleged abduction and domestic violence.

Christopher Macke Jr., 25, of Wilmington, is indicted with alleged assault and with failing to comply with an order or a signal of a police officer.

Charles A. Brooks, 38, of Bellbrook, is indicted with allegedly having a weapon while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Kristopher A. Lloyd, 39, of Wilmington, is indicted with allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Delbert L. Wallace, 38, of Wilmington, is indicted with alleged aggravated possession of drugs.

And the following are indicted with allegedly failing to appear in court: Mark A. Fannin (2 counts), 41, of Sabina; Bobbie L. Saxon (2 counts), 31, of Morrow; Christopher B. Shyers, 46, of Lebanon, Ohio; Jeremiah L. Campbell (no age or residence available); and Ramona Wathen, 42, of Blanchester.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_Court-News_cmyk-3.jpg