Teen arrested in fatal shooting of woman from outside home

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman killed inside a southwest Ohio home from shots fired outside the residence.

The Dayton Daily News reports the teen was arrested Friday in Dayton and is being held in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center on a murder charge.

Police say 22-year-old Keyona Murray was shot in the head Feb. 16 while sitting in the bedroom of a home in Dayton with two young children and an adult.

Police have not said why numerous shots were fired into the home that night.

