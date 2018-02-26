At Colonial Dames state conference

The daughters in the photo attended the Fifty-Eighth State Conference of the Ohio Society Colonial Dames XVII Century at the Columbus Marriott Northwest in Dublin, Ohio on Feb. 23-24. They heard about Abraham Lincoln from Eric Ebinger. Also there were many reports on the state of the society. The convention was closed by singing “God Bless America.” Shown are: front, Nancy Bernard, Frances Sharp, and Leslie Holmes and, back, Pat McKenzie, Martha Saylor, Joyce Peters, Susan Henry, Linda Lee, Kay McIntire, and Karen McKenzie.

