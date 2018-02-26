Wilmington school board expected to vote Monday, Feb. 26 on grade-level centers

WILMINGTON — Members of the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education are expected to vote during Monday’s school board meeting on an item to move ahead with the creation of grade-level centers at the district’s three elementary buildings.

Judging from board members’ comments at a Saturday morning work session, the measure will be approved with implementation planned for the upcoming 2018-19 academic year.

A grade-level center would group children together by grade level, instead of by geography.

The News Journal will have a report online about the Monday evening board vote at East End Elementary School following the meeting Monday, Feb. 26.

