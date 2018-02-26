Head Start Community Night

Brody Jenkins and teacher Brittanie Bartlett, left, meet Tiesha Widmer and Wally the puppet during the Clinton County Community Action Head Start’s Community Night at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church on Thursday. Widmer is a licensed Early Childhood Mental Health Prevention Specialist at Solutions CCRC in Wilmington. Wally is one of several puppets used in a social-emotional curriculum called Incredible Years “Dina School.”

Wilmington Police Officer Jerry Popp accompanied by K9 Karson tells kids about what he and Karson do for the police force during the Clinton County Community Action Head Start’s Community Night at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church on Thursday.

Wilmington Police Officer Jerry Popp, with K9 Karson by his side, reads “Karson Comes Home” which tells of the time Karson went missing for 61 days. Thursday marked the third year anniversary of Karson returning home.