New Head Start Director named

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Community Action Program has announced the hiring of a new Head Start Director, Zachary Foster. He joins the agency after three years as the Manager of Data and Compliance at Council on Rural Services Head Start.

He brings an extensive knowledge of Head Start organizational management and a focus on using data to drive quality program improvement. In addition to his Head Start experience, he has 10 years of operations management experience.

Foster holds a bachelor’s degree in History from Wittenberg University and an MBA from Bowling Green State University.

He has been very active as a leader in the Ohio Head Start Association and presented on various topics at both the state and regional level.

Foster is excited to bring his mix of education, knowledge, and experience to the Clinton County Community Action Program. His goal is to build relationships with community partners, maximize program effectiveness, and deliver the best possible service to the children and families of Clinton County.

If you are interested in learning how you can partner with the organization, want to learn more about Head Start and its mission, or are interested in its services, Zachary Foster would love to hear from you at 937-283-1934 or at zacharyfoster@clintoncap.org.

Foster http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_Zachary-Foster.jpg Foster