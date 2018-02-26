Commish candidates at Blan council

Mike McCarty, one of two Republican candidates for Clinton County Commissioner in the May primary, spoke at the Blanchester Village Council meeting on Thursday.
Republican candidate for Clinton County Commissioner James Bowling spoke at Blanchester Village Council Thursday. Bowling is also a member of the Blanchester Board of Public Affairs.
