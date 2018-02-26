WPD reports: Two oversdose, revived with Narcan

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Emergency services responded to the 1200 block of Brownberry Drive at 7:43 p.m. on Feb. 22 on the report of a possible overdose. According to the report, a male subject who was on the floor of the bathroom breathing. Narcan was administered and the subject who began to kick and flail his limbs around. EMS and police controlled his limbs and a large IV was noticed in his neck. EMS was afraid he’d pull it out. The subject calmed down and was escorted to the life squad.

• At 7:48 p.m. on Feb. 20, emergency services responded to the 300 block of East Locust Street on the report of an unresponsive but breathing male — possibly drug-related. According to the report, multiple doses of Narcan were administered to a 44-year-old male. Police patted down the subject and located a knife, money, and an empty cap with powder residue which police took possession of. The subject was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

• Police responded to a church on East Main Street at 12:40 p.m. on Feb. 22 on the report of a 42-year-old male was behaving oddly. Police made contact with the male who advised he had been awake for days on meth. The male advised he felt paranoid and wished to be transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

• At 7:34 a.m. on Feb. 20, police responded to the report of a possible assault at the 100 block of Randolph Street. According to the report, a male subject was found lying in the yard. The caller told authorities a white car just ahead of the officer was involved. Police requested EMS and then attempted to locate the vehicle — described as an older Oldsmobile type car. Police didn’t locate the vehicle and returned to the victim. The victim was waking up upon arrival and stated police would “make things worse and he’d handle it later and it was best handled with fists.” The victim declined medical attention and signed a release from further investigation.

• On Feb. 19, police began investigating five thefts by deception made against a leasing company on Rombach Avenue. The report lists a 26-year-old male, a 39-year-old Hillsboro female, a 51-year-old male, and a 20-year-old as suspects.

• At 7:42 a.m. on Feb. 20, a 37-year-old male reported items stolen from his vehicle at his residence at the 700 block of Florence Avenue. The report lists a wristwatch and a $10 to $12 in charge as stolen.

• At 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 20, an assault reportedly took place at the high school on Richardson Place.

• At 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 20, a 23-year-old female reported that her Forever Us Diamond Necklace was stolen. The victim believes it was stolen while she was at a tanning salon on Progress Way between 2:30 and 3 p.m. The necklace is valued at $800.

• At 11:31 p.m. on Feb. 20, a bomb threat was reported at a business at the 2600 block of South South Street. A second one was reported at 2:29 a.m. on Feb. 22. The reports list no further information at this time.

• At 1:52 p.m. on Feb. 22, a rape was reported to police. According to the report, the rape took place around Quaker Way.

• Emergency services responded to the 300 block of Charles Street on the report of a 30-year-old female resident overdosing.

• Police and EMS responded to a head-on collision at West Main and West Locust Street at 7:27 p.m. on Feb. 23. The report indicates there was an injury but does not indicate who was injured.

• At 2:02 p.m. on Feb. 24, police were advised of juveniles trying to break windows at a business at the 900 block of South South Street. The caller stated he was at the church on Randolph Street waiting on officers and was aware of where the juveniles were. A 55-year-old male is also listed as a suspect.

• At 12:14 p.m. on Feb. 25, police received a report of a theft from the homeless shelter on Gallup Street. The report does not list what items were stolen.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Billie Shoemaker, 40, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia.

• James Wilder, 55, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged falsification.

• Bradley Reid, 22, of Wilmington, was charged with two counts of alleged theft, inducing a panic, and two counts of child endangerment.

• Aleecia Berry, 21, of Bowersville, was charged with two counts of alleged child endangerment.

• Thomas Crank, 26, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged child endangerment, drug abuse instrument possession, and drug paraphernalia.

• Patricia Liming, 25, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged child endangerment.

• Matthew Pitzer, 33, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia and ‘arrest of person on probation/parole.

• Mark Bigger, 30, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft, marijuana possession, and drug abuse instrument possession.

• Ashley Smith, 31, of Leesburg, was charged with five counts of alleged theft.

• Kyland Jones, 21, of Martinsville, was charged with alleged theft.

• Erin Pogue, 18, of Sabina, was charged with alleged theft.

• Deandrea King, 35, of Cincinnati, was charged with alleged failure to appear on a DUI charge.

• Chad Zurface, 28, of Cuba, was charged with alleged telecommunication harassment.

