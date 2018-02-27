Blan woman charged with inducing panic

BLANCHESTER — A woman was arrested Monday after authorities and witnesses say she threatened to kill herself and a family member.

On Monday afternoon the Blanchester Police Department received reports from several individuals regarding messages they received on social media from Florence Miller, 62, who resides on Supinger Street in Blanchester, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. Her adult son, Bryan Marquardt, resides with her.

“According to the individuals who contacted the police, Mrs. Miller sent messages to them yesterday morning stating her intent to purchase a firearm after she got off work at 4 p.m., then to go home and kill her son and then herself,” said Reinbolt. “All of the individuals who contacted us did so reluctantly, but were genuinely concerned about the well-being of Mrs. Miller and her son. We appreciate their courage.”

Officers attempted to locate Mr. Marquardt to check his well-being and to inform him of the threat, but were not able to find him. “Marquardt is wanted on a misdemeanor arrest warrant, making it unlikely he would return phone calls or come to the police station,” Reinbolt said.

He said officers were able to speak to associates of Mr. Marquardt, who assured officers he was OK and was aware of the threat.

At around 5:20 p.m. Ptl. Sarah Luken and Cpl. James Beckelhymer located Mrs. Miller at Ron’s Place, a bar and restaurant on South Broadway Street. No firearm was found on her or in her vehicle, which was parked at Ron’s, Reinbolt said.

He said Mrs. Miller invoked her right to remain silent. She was arrested and charged with the misdemeanor offense of inducing panic and was taken to the Clinton County Jail. She will answer the charge in Clinton County Municipal Court.

“The officers were reluctant to make this arrest, as they share my belief that Mrs. Miller would derive more benefit from mental health intervention than from the criminal justice system,” said Reinbolt. “However, when someone makes a threat to harm oneself or others, with a specific plan to do so, we would be remiss in our duties if we did not take steps to intervene promptly.”

