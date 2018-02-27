Midland man charged with theft from UDF

BLANCHESTER — A Midland man was arrested after police say he stole several drinks from United Dairy Farmers.

At around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 Blanchester Police were called to the UDF store at 211 W. Main St. for a report of a shoplifter. Store clerks reported to Ptl. Mike Keller that a man entered the store, placed several bottles of soft drinks under his coat and exited the store without paying for the items.

“While speaking with the clerks, a man came to the counter to purchase cigarettes; the clerks pointed him out as the man who had shoplifted the drinks moments earlier,” said BPD Chief Scott Reinbolt.

Ptl. Keller detained the man, who was identified as Jason Creager, 34, of Midland, said Reinbolt. He added that Ptl. Keller then viewed the store surveillance camera footage and “confirmed that the man he had detained was the same man who had shoplifted.”

“Creager denied stealing the items,” Reinbolt said. “Sgt. Gary Mowen arrived and searched Creager’s truck, which was parked nearby, and found the stolen drinks inside.“

Creager was arrested and taken to the police station where he was charged with theft.

“Creager was intoxicated and said his girlfriend could come and pick him up,” Reinbolt said. “Ptl. Keller was familiar with Creager’s girlfriend and knew she had several small children at home, and therefore officers gave Creager a ride home.“

He will answer the misdemeanor charge of theft in Clinton County Municipal Court.

