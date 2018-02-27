Municipal court: Impaired drivers sentenced

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24:

• Shawn Bradshaw, 37, of Maineville, O.V.I., hit-skip, seat belt violation, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 21, 2018 to Feb. 20, 2019, fined $1,755, fined $500 court costs. Bradshaw must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment and must not consume any alcohol or drugs of abuse. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective March 7. Additional charges of marijuana possession, O.V.I., assured clear distance ahead, reckless operation, going 66 in a 55 mph speed zone, a seat belt violation, going 84 in 55 mph speed zone, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, and failure to yield-right way were dismissed.

• Tag Williams, Jr., 18, of Blanchester, O.V.I., sentenced to five days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Feb. 22, 2018 to Feb. 21, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Williams must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, destroy operator’s license, driving privileges granted effective Feb. 22, 2018. ALS vacated. A marijuana drug paraphernalia charge and marijuana possession charge were dismissed.

• William Bradley, Jr., 45, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. The disorderly conduct charge was amended from a domestic violence charge. Bradley must complete the Star program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. Three additional O.V.I. charges and a turn signal violation were dismissed.

• Tonya Ayers, 44, of Goshen, theft, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 68 days in jail (60 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Atul Patel, 45, of Wilmington, having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I.-high test charge. Patel must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. An O.V.I. charge and a turn signal violation were dismissed.

• Mark Fannin, 41, of Clarksville, theft, marijuana possession, falsification, no tail lights, drug instrument possession, obstructing official business, sentenced to 43 days in jail (ten days suspended), fined $660 days in jail, assessed $625 court costs. Fannin must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them. An assault charge and drug paraphernalia charge were dismissed.

• Thomas Ward, 29, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, theft, drug paraphernalia, failure to comply, sentenced to 104 days in jail, fined $300, assessed $125 court costs. A drug instrument possession charge, an obstructing official business charge, and a drug paraphernalia charge were dismissed.

• Taylor Hamilton, 23, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Kevin Noe, 47, of Blanchester, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (67 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Noe must not commit any further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Danielle Bentley, 33, of Sabina, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Jail time stayed. Bentley must write a letter of apology to the victim and complete diversion.

• Larissa Kirk, 37, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, inducing panic, sentenced to 210 days in jail (suspended), fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. Kirk must complete two years of non-reporting probation.

• Angela Colley, 40, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, drug paraphernalia sentenced to 30 days in jail (22 days suspended), fined $300, assessed $250 court cost. A drug paraphernalia charge and trespassing charge were dismissed.

• Robin Sacher, 31, of Blanchester, making false alarms, sentenced to 30 days in jail (20 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Sacher must write an apology to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and complete two years of non-reporting probation.

• Michael Miller, 53, of New Vienna, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Miller must consume no alcohol for one year.

• Deena Camp, 47, of Xenia, theft, sentenced to 14 days in jail, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Camp must have no contact with the victim.

• Ronald Brooks, 31, of Sabina, two counts of theft, sentenced to two days in jail, fined $25, assessed $150 court costs. A third theft charge and a trespassing charge were dismissed.

• Damon Churchman, 36, of Xenia, having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, driving under suspension-financial, fined $180, assessed $125 court costs.

• Richard Storer, 51, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, no operator’s license, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $450, assessed $375 court costs. A second no operator’s license charge, an additional driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge, along with two driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Denny Harris, 49, of New Vienna, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Joseph Hamm, 55, of Blanchester, driving under suspension, no operator’s license, fined $180, assessed $125 court costs.

• Kyle Pierson, 21, of Lebanon, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Michael Roberts, 19, of New Vienna, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Billie Shoemaker, 40, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Landen Doak, 25, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Mara Trenary, 21, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Ron Grundy, 41, of Morrow, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Steven Taylor, 26, of Batavia, driving under suspension, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Teqon Scott, 25, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Trent Swisher, 19, of Leesburg, underage consumption. Sentencing stayed to allow Swisher to complete diversion.

• Tammy McCrobie, 54, of Cleves, marijuana drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs.

• Austin Cato, 19, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Lucas Peters, 36, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• April Brunk, 21, of Wilmington, marijuana possession fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Anthony Brannon, 24, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Derek Julian, 34, of Cincinnati, going 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Brent Rinehart, 41, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Amber Ross, 34, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Antwan Morris, 22, of Wilmington, theft, assault. Sentencing stayed.

• Matthew Pitzer, 33, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

