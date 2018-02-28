Man sought for Blanchester burglary

BLANCHESTER — A local man suspecting of committing burglary is wanted by police.

According to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt, at around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, police were called to 212 E. Fancy St.for a report of a burglary. He said Ptl. Sarah Luken arrived and spoke to the residents of the home, who stated a relative had defeated the lock on the front door of the trailer and had entered the home, brandished a knife, demanded a blanket, then fled the scene with the blanket he sought.

“All three witnesses identified the perpetrator as Joseph Burkhart, age 32, who is apparently homeless,” Reinbolt said.

A Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy responded to assist Ptl. Luken in searching for Burkhart at several locations he is known to frequent in town, but he was not located.

“On Thursday I conferred with the Office of Prosecuting Attorney Richard Moyer and obtained a warrant for Burkhart’s arrest on a charge of burglary,” said Reinbolt. “Efforts to locate Burkhart in and around Blanchester over the weekend were fruitless, and the warrant has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.”

Anyone who knows Burkhart’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department.

