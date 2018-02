MIDLAND — Clinton County and Hamilton County Sheriff’s officers responded to a burning van with possible incendiary devices at Midland Tire at State Route 28 and U.S. 68 Wednesday morning.

Maj. Brent Prickett of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened around 4 a.m. and the intersection was reopened around 8:45 a.m.

A suspect is in custody.

More information is expected soon and this story will be updated.

