Local OSHP members earn statewide honors

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the recipients of their 2017 Leadership Awards at a ceremony recognizing dozens of state and district award winners for their valuable contributions to our state and communities.

Trooper Brittany N. Noah

Trooper Brittany N. Noah of the Wilmington Post earned top honors as the 2017 State Trooper of the Year. She was selected from nine District Troopers of the Year across the state. Trooper Noah exemplifies what it means to be a trooper and is a leader among her peers.

Noah has established herself as a resource to the Patrol and the community she serves. She prides herself in professional service and treats everyone with respect. Trooper Noah gives back to her community by serving as a softball coach and a mentor for youth. She also serves as a 4-H adviser for the New Vienna Buckeyes and has been a member for 10 years.

Noah joined the Patrol in November 2012 as a member of the 154th Academy Class. She earned her commission in April of the following year and has been assigned to the Wilmington Post throughout her career.

In 2017, she was selected as Post and District Trooper of the Year. Noah is a certified Drug Recognition Expert and serves as a field training officer.

Noah earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Wilmington College in 2011 and a Master of Arts degree in criminal justice from Wright State University in 2012.

Sgt. Robert L. Burd

Sergeant Robert L. Burd of the Wilmington Post was honored with the Colonel Thomas W. Rice Leadership Award, which is presented to one sworn supervisory officer for outstanding leadership. The award is sponsored by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirees’ Association and is in honor of former Patrol Superintendent Thomas W. Rice.

Burd is a respected assistant post commander and leader among his peers. He has excelled in areas of management by setting high standards and teaching those under his supervision.

Troopers look to him for guidance and he fosters a team-oriented environment. Sergeant Burd leads by example, while keeping watch over his shift. He also volunteers at Dayton Children’s Hospital and is a foster parent.

Burd began his Patrol career in January 1993 as a member of the 124th Academy Class. He earned his commission in June of that year and was assigned to the Findlay Post.

As a trooper, he also served at the Lima Post. He was selected as Post Trooper of the Year three times. In March 2011, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Lima Post to serve as an assistant post commander.

In 2013, he earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement. As a sergeant, he has served at the Bowling Green, Findlay, Lebanon and Wilmington posts.

Trooper Lonnie M. Butler

Trooper Lonnie M. Butler, Wilmington District Criminal Patrol, earned the Ohio Trooper Recognition Award from nine regional recipients across the state. The award recognizes excellence among troopers who are assigned to specialty positions.

He joined the Patrol in March 2005 as a member of the 144th Academy Class. He earned his commission in October of that year and was assigned to the Lima Post. As a trooper, he also served at the Georgetown Post and the Wilmington District Criminal Investigations.

Butler earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Thomas More College in 2001 and a Master of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati in 2003.

