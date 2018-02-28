K-9 drug search at Blanchester High School

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Police Department conducted an unannounced drug sweep at Blanchester High School Wednesday afternoon. The effort was conducted using drug detecting dogs from a private firm, K-9 Solutions, of New Carlisle, Ohio, along with officers from the police department and school administrators.

All of the lockers in the high school were checked, as was the student parking lot, and no illegal narcotics were located, according to BPD Chief Scott Reinbolt.

The officers and dogs also paid social visits to students in Mr. Shell’s FFA class and Mr. Grogg’s history class.

K-9 Solutions conducts drug sweeps by contract to private industry and educational institutions.

“Using their services is a cost-effective means for a police department of our size to put experienced dogs and handlers to work on an effort such as this,” said Reinbolt. “The cost of the services provided by K-9 Solutions will be paid by a grant from the Citizens for Adequate Policing Trust Fund, which is a financial resource established in 2016 to provide funding for supplemental law enforcement efforts in Blanchester.”

No illegal narcotics were found during a K-9 search of Blanchester High School. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_IMG_9495.jpg No illegal narcotics were found during a K-9 search of Blanchester High School. Courtesy photos | Blanchester PD After a routine drug search was held Wednesday at Blanchester High School, officers reported no illegal drugs were found. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_IMG_9507.jpg After a routine drug search was held Wednesday at Blanchester High School, officers reported no illegal drugs were found. Courtesy photos | Blanchester PD

No illegal narcotics detected