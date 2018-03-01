HaveTheConversation about problem gambling

For the 14th year, Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties, in collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling, dedicates March to helping people “have the conversation” about problem gambling.

Approximately 2 million (1 percent) of U.S. adults are estimated to meet criteria for pathological gambling, another 4-6 million (2-3 percent) would be considered problem gamblers.

Yet for many, gambling remains a hidden addiction.

Problem Gambling Awareness Month is designed to help raise awareness of the prevention, treatment and recovery services available for those adversely affected by gambling. The grassroots campaign brings together a wide range of stakeholders – public health organizations, advocacy groups and gambling operators – who work collaboratively to let people know that hope and help exist.”

Across Ohio, groups hold conferences, host screening and training days, run media campaigns, and conduct outreach to people who can make a difference in ensuring that problem gambling services are widely available and accessible,” said Brent Lawyer, executive director of MHRS.

As March Madness reaches a crescendo with an estimated $10 billion in bets placed on the NCAA basketball championship games, residents who think they have a gambling problem can call the local crisis hotline at 877-695-NEED (6333) or the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 800-522-4700.

To get help for a gambling problem for you or a loved one, call 1-800-522-4700. The call is free and confidential.

For more information about problem gambling and how to have the conversation, go to www.ncpgambling.org/pgam or www.mhrsonline.org/resources.

