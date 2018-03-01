4 outstanding seniors earn OWCC scholarships

Attending Saturday’s Outstanding Women of Clinton County event? You should arrive a few minutes earlier than usual, due to another large show at the Roberts Centre that morning.

The Outstanding Women of Clinton County committee annually awards four scholarships — one each to a senior at Wilmington, Blanchester, East Clinton and Clinton-Massie high schools.

This year’s scholarship winners, who will be honored at the Saturday, March 3 event at the Roberts Centre along with the class of seven 2018 OWCC inductees, are:

• Shelby Williams, East Clinton

• Kelsey Carter, Clinton-Massie

• Audrey Heitzman, Blanchester

• Heather Fryman, Wilmington

Heather Fryman

Heather plans to attend Vanderbilt University to study Biology and Spanish with the goal of becoming an Optometrist. Dedicated to international mission work, Heather anticipates that a career in Optometry would allow her to better serve third world countries where good healthcare is lacking.

Heather gives back to her community through Brake for Breakfast, Make a Difference Day, 30 Hour Famine, Youth Group Mission Work, God’s Work Our Hands Community Service.

At Wilmington High School, Heather maintains a 4.1 GPA and was elected captain of the girl’s golf and cross country teams. A member of Phi Delta Sigma, she is a National Merit Commended Student and also served as Junior Class Secretary.

Audrey Heitzman

Audrey is planning to attend the Ohio State University and double major in Animal Sciences and Ag Business with a minor in Meat Sciences following graduation from Blanchester High School. Crediting involvement in FFA and 4H, her career goal is to become a large animal veterinarian.

Invested in both community and school activities, Audrey was a participant of Leadership Clinton Class of 2016, Anthony Munoz team 2014,Vice-President of the Warren County Junior Fair Board, Co-Captain of the Varsity Volleyball team,Vice President, Treasurer, and current President 4-H club, Vice-President, and President of the Blanchester FFA.

While maintaining a 3.45 GPA, Audrey has also been part of volunteer activities with Your Father’s Kitchen, Brake for Breakfast, Murphy Theatre, Buckeye Girl State, and Ohio Youth Capital Challenge through a FFA nomination.

Kelsey Carter

Kelsey will be attending the University of Findlay to play soccer and with the career goal specializing in the field of Pharmacy Research and Compounding.

During her Clinton-Massie High School career, Kelsey has served as Secretary National Honor Society Chapter, Secretary and Treasurer her 4-H club and was a recipient of the Wendy’s Heisman Scholar Athlete award with a 3.83 GPA. She has also been a four year player on the Varsity Soccer team.

Kelsey gives back to the community through involvement with the Flying Pig Marathon, local Food Pantry,National Honor Society Blood Drive in addition to serving as Church camp counselor and 4-H volunteer.

Shelby Williams

Shelby plans on majoring in Agricultural Education and minoring in Special Education at Wilmington College following graduation from East Clinton High School.

Shelby has a long-standing history of involvement with both 4-H and FFA , raising and showing market sheep and goats, earning Grand Champion twice. She also served in the leadership positions of Treasurer of the East Clinton FFA Chapter and President and Vice President of the Clinton Land and Livestock 4-H Club.

Dedicated to local community service, Shelby has also participated in Toys for Tots ,Sugar Tree Ministries, Adopt a Highway, Clinton County Board of DD, Community Food Drive, Taste of Ohio Booth at the Ohio State Fair, and Operation Christmas Child.

Shelby is also involved in East Clinton Student Council and maintains a 3.7 GPA.

The Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon will be held Saturday, March 3 at the Roberts Centre. Guest speaker will be Falencia A. Frazier, a Cincinnati firefighter and paramedic lieutenant.

The deadline to purchase tickets was March 1. If you have any questions, please call 937-382-2574.

