Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• 73 Grill, 3669 SR 350, Wilmington, Feb. 14. Critical: Raw meat hoagie patty container stored on top shelf above pickles, cheese, etc. Diced ham, pepperoni, olives, sliced turkey, etc. missing date marks.

Containers storing nuts, powder sugar, etc. missing label. Rust observed on air dry rack at 3-sink. Plates and bowls had chipped edges. Rusty shelving found in sandwich prep cooler. Light bulbs nonworking in reach-in freezer in kitchen and doors of walk-in cooler. Food debris observed under slicer. Pizza prep cooler has dust accumulations on exterior. Kitchen reach-in freezer has food debris accumulation. Sandwich prep cooler needs a lot of cleaning. Cooking equipment (grill, fryers, etc.) has grease and food debris accumulations. Containers on top storage shelf (across from 3-sink) stored upright. Bar glasses stored on cardboard. Hand sink needs sealed to wall. Walls needs to be smooth, durable, easy to clean (areas with spackle, chipped paint?). Light fixture flickering above pizza prep cooler. Floors have food debris accumulation under/behind equipment. Mop closet had standing water in water drip-collection container (from wet mops air drying).

Follow-up: To be determined after closure for scheduled cleaning and painting.

• New China Dragon, 103 E. Main St., Blanchester, Feb. 14. Critical: In the walk-in cooler there was raw meat stored above cooked chicken and cooked noodles. Not all foods in walk-in cooler are dated, including cooked chicken, deep-fried chicken, noodles, cream cheese, onions, peppers, pork, and beef. In the prep cooler by wok there were several foods that were not dated. In the refrigerator the egg rolls, chicken, etc. were not dated.

Tea cup with spoon in it stored on shelf in dry storage area. There was a towel on the counter in the kitchen. Vents above the deep fryers were dirty with dust/debris. There were several cracked floor tiles in the kitchen. Women’s restroom is out of order/not working.

Follow-up: Approx. March 15.

• Red Zone Neighborhood Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester, Feb. 14. Critical: Server ran dishwasher. When I checked temperature of water, it was 90-120°F and there was no sanitizer available in water. After speaking with manager he stated dishwasher had been down for a couple days but employees were still using it. Discussed how dishes were being washed and sanitized.

Cups being used as scoops in flour, pulled pork and parmesan cheese. Back door was propped open with no screen to the outside. There is splatter on the wall behind the slicer. there was a dead roach on the floor in kitchen. Please contact pest control operator to treat more often. Note: Please make sure there is someone in charge at all times during facility operation times.

Follow-up: Approx. March 15.

• Wilmington College Dining Hall, Pyle Center, Wilmington, Feb. 14. Critical: The 2-percent white milk was 43°F (must be 41°F or below). Chopper in kitchen was dirty with food debris. Ice chute on soda fountain dirty. Dirty knife stored between cooler and counter.

Cooler door by grill — door was not closing. Milk cooler had outside temperature of 54°F.

Follow-up: Approx. March 14.

• Champions in the Making, 160 Park Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 16. Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness unavailable. Thermometer missing in milk cooler. Thermometer broken in infant cooler. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Cooking equipment looks dirty. Milk spillage in milk cooler. Box of cups on floor. Handwashing sign missing in men’s restroom. Cabinet in kitchen missing easily cleanable surface. Light nonworking in women’s restroom. Spray bottle with chemical missing label.

Critical: Carton of raw eggs stored on middle shelf in cooler above ready-to-eat foods. Air gap missing at prep sink.

Follow-up: March 5.

• Clinton Memorial Hospital, 610 W. Main St., Wilmington, Feb. 21. Critical: Yogurt 53°F, cottage cheese 57°F (cart in produce walk-in cooler). Must be maintained at 41°F or less to prevent pathogen growth.

Packaged foods for retail sale missing ingredient information. Drain panel on coffee machine rusty. Protective cover over cart of clean plates in poor condition. Clean equipment and working utensils found stored on blue towels at grill area and 3-sink. Black/pink residues found in icemaking machine. Lights nonfunctional in hood above ceiling fixtures in catering room storage and above dry paper goods. HVAC vent, ceiling panel grates, etc. in area above warewash machine is rusty/dusty. Mat over drain panel on floor near steamer ripped/poor condition.

• PC Connections – Micro Mkt, 3336 Progress Way, Wilmington, Feb. 21. No concerns at time of visit.

• Barrera’s Community Meat, 230 Main St., Port William, Feb. 16. Level 2 certification unavailable. 3 light fixtures nonworking in facility. Floor in restroom not secure.

• Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, 2326 Cherrybend Road, Wilmington, Feb. 21. Water is from private well. Water test unavailable. Water must be tested to ensure it is safe for human consumption.

