CCSO: Incidents around Clarksville, Blan

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 2:13 a.m. on Feb. 26, deputies performed a traffic stop on State Route 350 near Clarksville on a vehicle for a marked lane violation. Upon stopping to the vehicle, a passenger was found to be in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia. According to the report, authorities seized a clear glass bong and meth pipe and a clear bag with an unknown substance. The passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

• At 7 p.m. on Feb. 16, a 56-year-old Blanchester female reported that one of her parents caused damage to her vehicle at the 1400 block of Shawnee Trace Road in Blanchester. According to the report, the suspect cracked the passenger side windshield.

• At 2:16 p.m. on Feb. 19, a 37-year-old Clarksville female told deputies her ex-husband took her vehicle without permission. The report lists the car as a 2014 light blue Chevrolet Spark. The incident took place at the victim’s residence on State Route 350 West.

• At 12:24 p.m. on Feb. 20, deputies recovered a stolen 1972 Harley Davidson motorcycle at the 100 block of South 2nd Street in Clarksville. The motorcycle was stolen from Highland County on Dec. 15, 2017, according to the report.

• At 8:23 p.m. on Feb. 20, a 54-year-old Blanchester male reported that a neighbor of his drove an ATV through his field at the 1900 block of State Route 133 South in Blanchester.

• At 9:19 a.m. on Feb. 21, a staff member at a school on Oak Drive reported that an unknown student wrote a threatening message on a desktop in her classroom. An investigation is pending.

• At 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 22, during a traffic stop on U.S. 68 North, deputies discovered the driver had suspended driving privileges and found two white pills marked M522 and 7.5/325 in the vehicle.

• At 9:22 a.m. on Feb. 23, deputies responded to the 4800 block of State Route 350 in Clarksville in response to an unknown person trespassing. A 75-year-old male resident is listed as the victim.

Sheriff’s deputies recently charged the following people:

• Jimmy Hamm, Jr., 28, of Midland, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

