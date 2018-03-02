WMS students show math excellence

Students from Wilmington Middle School’s Math Club on Feb. 24 participated in the MATHCOUNTS Regional Competition held annually at the University of Dayton.

The MATHCOUNTS Competition Series is a national program that provides middle-school aged students the opportunity to compete in live, in-person math contests against students from schools across the state.

This year Wilmington Middle School had nine students attend the competition as individuals and one team of four.

Individual competitors were Kayla Davis, Jocelyn Engel, Charlotte Housh, Phillip Fulton, and Dalan Toups.

The school team was comprised of Lilly Middleton, Charles Mountjoy, Nathan Wood and Katie Pittman, which received the school’s first award, earning fourth place out of 12 very competitive teams.

Two WMS team members performed in the top 25 percent of the individual competitors for the countdown round (30 questions in 40 minutes) — Charles Mountjoy and Nathan Wood. When combined with the scores from the other rounds, Charles Mountjoy was even able to score in the top 12 allowing him to compete in the Countdown round, a Jeopardy-esque competition in which students have 45 seconds to answer insanely challenging math questions.

In that round, Charles was able to make it to the quarter-finals. Because of his score, Charles is also the first Wilmington Mathlete to ever make it to the State MATHCOUNTS competition in Columbus, set for March 10.

The Wilmington Middle School Math Counts team has been ran for the past four years by coaches Rebecca Haberlandt, Jennifer Steinmetz and Morgan Wiles.

The coaches and school said they are “beyond proud of all that the students were able to accomplish at competition this year! In the past four years we have been able to improve each year and this win has cemented us as a solid team in the area. Our math club students did remarkable and everyone is excited to see what the future holds!“

Students that won fourth place in the team competition and their coaches: Coach Jennifer Steinmetz, Katie Pittman, Lilly Middleton, Nathan Wood, Charles Mountjoy, Coach Rebecca Haberlandt, and Math Counts Regional Coordinator Aurea Rivera. The math club competitors are, from left, Jocelyn Engel, Katie Pittman, Charles Mountjoy, Lilly Middleton, Phillip Fulton, Kayla Davis, Nathan Wood, Charlotte Housh and Dalan Toups.