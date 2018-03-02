WPD: Large amounts of heroin, meth, cash seized

WILMINGTON — Police say they seized a large amount of drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash resulting in two arrests after serving a search warrant in Wilmington this week.

During ongoing investigations into multiple heroin/fentanyl overdose deaths, detectives with the Wilmington Police Department and Warren County Drug Task Force identified a source of supply for the illegal drugs, Wilmington Police Department Det. Josh Riley stated in a Friday press release.

On May 10, 2017 a search warrant was executed at the residence of Will Stevens at 162 W. Sugartree St. in Wilmington. During the search a significant amount of heroin and fentanyl, packaging materials, scales and cash were seized, police said.

Upon receipt of drug analysis results, the case was presented to an Assistant U.S. Attorney and a federal indictment was secured for charges of distribution of controlled substances (fentanyl), possession with intent to distribute controlled substances (fentanyl), and operating a stash house, according to police.

On Monday of this week, a second search warrant was executed at 162 W. Sugartree St.

“During execution of the warrant, Will Stevens along with other individuals were located inside and were found to be in possession of drugs of abuse and items used to ingest those drugs,” according to police.

Stevens, 42, of 162 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington, was taken into custody for the federal indictment and Melinda Stanfield, also known as Melinda Conger, was arrested on an outstanding warrant through the Clinton County Municipal Court, police said

Stevens was taken to the Clinton County Jail and was ultimately turned over to federal authorities in Cincinnati.

Stanfield, 38, of 273 Hawley Ave., Wilmington, was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital due to her complaints of pregnancy issues related to her eighth month of term.

“While at the hospital Stanfield attempted to dispose of several grams of methamphetamine she had concealed in what is believed to have been a body cavity,” police said. “The methamphetamine was recovered from the toilet she had used and that she was attempting to flush.

Along with the mthamphetamine seized from Stanfield at the hospital, more methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl along with a substantial amount of cash were seized from bags associated with Stanfield during the search warrant, police said.

According to the WPD, items seized during the search of Will Stevens’ residence included:

• 108 grams of suspected Fentanyl with 102 unit doses packaged for sale

• 22 grams of suspected Methamphetamine

• More than $5,500 in cash

“In all roughly 1,500 unit doses of suspected fentanyl having a street value of well over $15,000 were taken from the residence,” said Riley.

He said that, to put this is perspective, an artificial sweetener packet contains a gram of sweetener. A typical unit dose is a 10th of a gram or less, with the majority of street level unit doses being less.

“Considering Mr. Stevens’ residence was shown to be associated with several heroin/fentanyl drug overdose deaths, this seizure is very important in our ongoing efforts to curtail the sales of illegal drugs impacting the lives of not only those who abuse them, but the families who have lost loved ones to its use,” stated Riley. “Through our partnership with the Warren County Drug Task Force, the efforts of members of the Wilmington Police Department patrol and detective units, and the assistance of the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Cincinnati, these seizures bring a successful end to several long-term investigations. We continue to investigate other drug trafficking suspects and will pursue those who wish to sell illegal drugs within our community.”

Wilmington police said Friday they seized a large amount of drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_IMG_6811.jpg Wilmington police said Friday they seized a large amount of drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash. Wilmington PD