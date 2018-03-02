CMH to celebrate opening of 25-year time capsule

WILMINGTON — On Sunday, April 15, CMH Regional Health System is opening a 25-year time capsule currently buried in the lobby of the CMH Professional Office Building.

The time capsule was buried by CMH leaders in 1993 when the Professional Office Building was first built and opened, and captured memories, tokens, predictions for the future, and much more.

Contributing to the original time capsule were leaders representing the many faces of CMH: the Foundation (now HealthFirst for Clinton County), Auxiliary (now the Health Alliance of Clinton County), board of trustees, medical staff, employees, and volunteers.

CMH is inviting all of those who contributed to the original time capsule to take part in this historic ceremony, as their contributions are unveiled and presented to the community.

Greg Nielsen, CEO of CMH, emphasized the importance of this historic occasion.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to celebrate and reflect on our incredible history and tenure as a community hospital, and bring together those who laid the foundation for the CMH we know today,” Nielsen said. “We’re excited to open this time capsule in its twenty-fifth year, and invite all of those who’ve been part of CMH’s journey to join us. We’re also excited to recognize those who’ve been with us through this time, and will be highlighting the contributions of our employees, volunteers, and medical staff members who have been with CMH for over twenty-five years.”

CMH has also announced that it will continue the tradition and take the opportunity to bury a new time capsule that captures CMH in present day and a vision for its future.

Representatives from medical staff, volunteers, employees, nursing, the board of trustees, and more, are currently being selected to submit contributions. Submissions will be announced publicly in late March.

The CMH Professional Office Building is located at 630 W. Main St. The event will run 2-4 p.m. beginning with a ceremony in the lobby of the Professional Office Building and moving into the Café Conference Rooms for a reception. The event is open to all community members.

Please RSVP by Friday, April 6 to Kelsey Swindler at keswindler@cmhregional.com or 937-283-9847.

For more information, please call 937-283-9847 or visit www.cmhregional.com/calendar .

This 1993 News Journal article is about the placing of the CMH time capsule. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/Time-Capsule-News-Clips-1993.pdf This 1993 News Journal article is about the placing of the CMH time capsule. Courtesy photo