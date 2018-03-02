CWU to celebrate Human Rights Day

Church Women United of Clinton County will conduct the first of the three meetings of 2018, “Reaching for Wholeness” on March 10 at the Lees Creek United Church of Christ with registration starting at 10 a.m. and the program starting at 10:30 a.m.

This program, In Solidarity with God’s Creation, celebrates Human Rights Day. The spirit of this celebration is for all women to understand the meaning of unity. While God gave human beings dominion over the land and all that is in it, God made all the creatures to live in unity.

We take this time to remember that all human beings are born free and are equal in dignity and rights. Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms without distinction of any kind.

When Jesus said, “Love one another as I have loved you,” He did not mean for us to love just some people, he truly meant for us to love everyone.

Ladies from many of the Clinton County Churches will be presenting the worship service. All ladies, regardless of church affiliation, are invited to attend. The meeting dates have been changed from Friday to Saturday, so mark your calendars for the change.

On March 10 the meeting will be at the Lees Creek United Church of Christ, 57 Cox Road in Lees Creek.