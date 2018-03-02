Chatfield College to host strategic plan meetings for public and others March 19

ST. MARTIN — Chatfield College will be hosting a series of meetings and presentations at both campuses to share its new strategic plan with students, faculty, staff and its neighboring communities such as those in Clinton County. These events give the community a chance to weigh in on the plan, which will encompass the college’s mission and vision statements, core values, and step-by-step, three-year strategic plan.

“Many teams and individuals have been working on this plan for more than a year, but we need our neighbors and all our constituents to participate in the process in order to create a collaborative document that meets the needs of all the people Chatfield serves,” said Chatfield’s Dean and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Peter Hanson.

“Periodic but regular strategic planning is the sign of a vibrant and healthy academic institution,” Hanson added.

Coffee and doughnuts will be available at the morning sessions, while cookies and punch will be plentiful in the afternoon.

The Brown County campus will host both a “Community Coffee” morning session at 8:30 a.m. and an afternoon “Community Cookie” session at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 19 in the Welcome Center. Chatfield’s historic Brown County campus is located at 20918 State Route 251 in St. Martin/Fayetteville.

Your RSVP is not required, but would be much appreciated. To RSVP, or for more information, contact Cheryl Kern at 513-875-3344 ext. 130 or Cheryl.kern@chatfield.edu .

The first “Community Coffee” will be held at Chatfield’s Over-the-Rhine campus, 1544 Central Parkway, on Thursday, March 15 at 8:30 a.m. That same afternoon, “Community Cookies” will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Chatfield College is a private, faith-based, liberal arts college offering the Associate of Arts degree in Brown County and Cincinnati. It is an open enrollment college.

For more information, please visit www.chatfield.edu, call 513-875-3344 or e-mail admissions@chatfield.edu .