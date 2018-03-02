James Wingo Jr. of Wilmington earns Wright-Patterson Air Force Base award

James Wingo Jr. of Wilmington earned the 88th Civil Engineering Group’s 2017 award in civilian category 3.

He was recognized in February at the annual awards banquet for the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Military and civilian employees were recognized for outstanding performance during 2017.

Wingo is a program analyst within the Engineering Division of the 88th Civil Engineering Group. He is a son of Jerri Wingo of Wilmington and the late James Wingo.

He and his wife Sandie have three children, Jessica (Myles) Halye, Elaine (Joel) Carmen, and Isaac Wingo.

The formal event was held at the Wright-Patt Club. It included dinner, as well as a meet-and-greet with the Wing Commander Col. Bradley W. McDonald. The keynote speaker was Major General Alfred K. Flowers, retired U.S. Air Force.