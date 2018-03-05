Ohio woman arrested after her son, 8, shoots sister, 4

HAYESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.

The Mansfield News-Journal reports the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office has said the girl was shot multiple times around 2:30 p.m. Saturday and her wounds are not considered life-threatening.

She was flown to a hospital in Cleveland where she is listed in stable condition. Hayesville is roughly 70 miles southwest of Cleveland.

Both children have been placed in the custody of the county.

No details about how the shooting occurred or who owned the gun have been released.

The Ashland County prosecutor is expected to review the case to determine if criminal charges should be filed.

Information from: News Journal, http://www.mansfieldnewsjournal.com