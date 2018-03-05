DAR presents Community Service Award

The George Clinton Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met at the Cape May Conference Center on Feb. 17 for a luncheon meeting. Regent Mary Jane Johnson opened the meeting with a welcome and introduction of guests. The Opening DAR Ritual followed.

Each year the George Clinton chapter presents the DAR Community Service Award to an individual for contributions to the community in an outstanding manner through voluntary service and community activities.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Board of Management established this award as an opportunity for chapters to recognize worth individuals and organizations for outstanding unpaid voluntary achievements in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, citizenship or environmental conservation endeavors.

Joyce Peters, Community Service Chair, introduced Nancy McCormick as the 2018 award recipient.

Ms. McCormick serves on the Executive Boards of the Homeless Shelter, HOPE House and your Father’s Kitchen. She is the coordinator of a yearly mission trip to Belize to work in a Friends School there; advisor of the Quaker Leader Scholars at Wilmington College and the Chaplain at the College.

Following to the presentation, Joyce Hail was welcomed as a new member by the Regent, Chaplain Kaye Stotts and Registrar Leslie Holmes.

The President’s General message and the National Defense report were read by Judy Briggs. Lois Hackney gave the Constitution Minute about The Great Compromise during the Constitution Minute which had been prepared by Barbara Scarboro.

Jan Trout gave the American Indian Minute prepared by Carol Darnell which was news of the National Native American Veterans Memorial commissioned by Congress and delegated to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian to plan and construct. Linda Barkey gave the Conservation Minute sharing ways to conserve water.

The Secretary’s Report was given by Judy Sargent, Corresponding Secretary, who read the minutes from the previous meeting while Suzanne Madison gave the Treasurer’s report.

Women’s Issues Chair, Kaye Stotts, reported that many Americans today spend from 6-13 hours a day sitting down resulting in a sedentary disease. She recommended that we try to get up and move for two to three minutes each hour.

Nancy Bernard, Community Classroom Chair, collected children’s underwear for students in the chapter’s Community Classroom from members.

She thanked members for their donations. DAR Schools Chair, Pat McKenzie reported that birthday cards will be sent to Tamassee DAR School students and that there is a chapter challenge to collect a mile of dimes from the state society.

Concluding the meeting, Regent Johnson thanked the hostesses Suzanne Madison, Judy Briggs and assisted by Beth Mitchell.

Joyce Peters, Community Service Chair, with award recipient Nancy McCormick. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DARCommunity-Service-Award-2018.jpg Joyce Peters, Community Service Chair, with award recipient Nancy McCormick. Courtesy photo