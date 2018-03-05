BPD: Burglary suspect tackled in creek, arrested

BLANCHESTER — A suspect wanted in connection with a Blanchester burglary was arrested Friday after he was chased down on foot by a police officer.

Late Friday afternoon the police department received a tip that Joseph Burkhart, who was wanted on a felony burglary warrant, was walking in the area of Center and Church streets, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

BPD Ptl. Ian Courtney arrived in the area and saw Burkhart in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church.

“As soon as he saw the officer, Burkhart fled on foot and Courtney gave chase, but lost sight of Burkhart,” said Reinbolt.

He said several citizens flagged Ptl. Courtney down as he patrolled nearby blocks — pointing out where Burkhart was last seen running — and Courtney next encountered Burkhart on the railroad tracks near South Broadway and Cherry streets, where he again gave chase.

“Burkhart crossed a creek near South Wright Street, where Courtney tackled him and took him into custody,” said Reinbolt. “A Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy arrived and assisted in getting Burkhart out of the creek bed and into the cruiser.”

Burkhart was taken to the police department for booking on both the felony warrant and a new charge of resisting arrest for fleeing the officer, Reinbolt said, and then Burkhart taken to the Clinton County Jail.

“We are grateful to all of the citizens who provided information on Burkhart’s whereabouts over the past few days,” said Reinbolt.

