New Housing Ohio awarded grants for properties across state

New Housing Ohio (NHO), a southwestern Ohio-based non-profit developer, owner, and manager of specialized housing across the state, has received several grants recently that benefit residents of several of its properties.

NHO, based in Sharonville, primarily serves the mentally ill, developmentally disabled, substance abuse and homeless populations.

The grants include:

• A $340,000 Corporation for Supportive Housing Community Transition Program (CTP) Grant for fiscal year 2018 will provide permanent rental and utility subsidy for individuals released from prison with identified substance abuse issues. Funds will be utilized at NHO properties in the following counties: Clinton, Erie, Fayette, Greene, Hancock, Huron, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood and Wyandot. CTP is a partnership between Ohio Rehabilitation and Corrections, Careworks and the Corporation for Supportive Housing.

• Ohio Balance of State Continuum of Care Grants for fiscal year 2017 run through late 2019 to provide rental subsidies for Prestwick Square in Preble County ($214,129), Permanent Supportive Housing in Warren County ($213,691) and Randy’s Place in Warren County ($74,567). The monies will provide rental assistance for homeless, low income, disabled adults, and families with mental illness.

• Ohio Development Services Agency Housing Crisis Response Program Grants for fiscal year 2017 will provide emergency shelter for homeless and low-income adults at Bernie’s Place Emergency Shelter in Warren County ($183,700) and transitional housing for homeless, low income and disabled adults at Morrison House Transitional Housing in Senaca County ($141,500).