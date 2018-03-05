Junior Fair Board promotes 4-H

The Clinton County Junior Fair Board members have already been busy this 4-H season, starting it off by visiting elementary schools throughout Clinton County promoting 4-H and the opportunities it offers.

We discussed the various projects you could take, such as livestock projects. If animals aren’t your thing there are Family and Consumer science projects like cooking, sewing, photography, and even science projects. If none of that appeals to you, there is a project where you can create your own project — if you can think it, 4-H has project for it.

If you missed us and are interested in joining, contact the Clinton County Extension Office at 937-382-0901 or stop in at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 2, Wilmington for more information.

Make sure that you join by the enrollment deadline on March 15. We would love to have you join us in making the best better.

The deadline to join this year is March 15. Clinton County Junior Fair Board members have been visiting schools promoting 4-H.