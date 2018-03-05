Local woman State Trooper of Year

Not only is the State Trooper of the Year for the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) stationed at the Wilmington post, but Brittany N. Noah is a graduate of East Clinton High School and also earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Wilmington College before receiving a Wright State University master’s degree. On Monday, Clinton County commissioners presented her with an official proclamation to congratulate her on behalf of the county on being chosen 2017 Ohio Trooper of the Year. Noah told them she likes people and likes talking with people, and had wanted to do something where she would have direct contact everyday with people and help them. From left are Clinton County Commissioner Brenda K. Woods, Brittany Noah, Clinton County Commissioners President Patrick Haley, Wilmington (OSHP) Post Commander Lt. Stan Jordan and Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed.

Not only is the State Trooper of the Year for the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) stationed at the Wilmington post, but Brittany N. Noah is a graduate of East Clinton High School and also earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Wilmington College before receiving a Wright State University master’s degree. On Monday, Clinton County commissioners presented her with an official proclamation to congratulate her on behalf of the county on being chosen 2017 Ohio Trooper of the Year. Noah told them she likes people and likes talking with people, and had wanted to do something where she would have direct contact everyday with people and help them. From left are Clinton County Commissioner Brenda K. Woods, Brittany Noah, Clinton County Commissioners President Patrick Haley, Wilmington (OSHP) Post Commander Lt. Stan Jordan and Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_noah.jpg Not only is the State Trooper of the Year for the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) stationed at the Wilmington post, but Brittany N. Noah is a graduate of East Clinton High School and also earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Wilmington College before receiving a Wright State University master’s degree. On Monday, Clinton County commissioners presented her with an official proclamation to congratulate her on behalf of the county on being chosen 2017 Ohio Trooper of the Year. Noah told them she likes people and likes talking with people, and had wanted to do something where she would have direct contact everyday with people and help them. From left are Clinton County Commissioner Brenda K. Woods, Brittany Noah, Clinton County Commissioners President Patrick Haley, Wilmington (OSHP) Post Commander Lt. Stan Jordan and Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal