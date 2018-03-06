Give blood and get ‘lucky’ in Blan

BLANCHESTER – Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day at the village of Blanchester community blood drive Tuesday, March 13 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in the Blanchester Municipal Building cafeteria, 318 E. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The St. Patrick’s Day “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” t-shirt is black and features a green Celtic four leaf clover with the CBC blood drop logo. It’s free to everyone who registers now through St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Platelets and plasma

CBC is looking for more platelet and plasma donors in 2018. The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are ageing, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.

CBC is calling on young people to become the “next generation of donors” and asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

