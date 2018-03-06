Wilmington sets kindergarten registration

WILMINGTON — Wilmington City Schools will begin registering students for kindergarten for the 2018-2019 school year on March 12.

Any child who is 5 years of age on or before Sept.30 is eligible to attend kindergarten this fall.

If a parent or guardian is unsure whether or not to send the child to kindergarten, the district asks that the child be registered anyway to help predict enrollment.

Enrollment packets can be picked up at the WCS Board of Education at 341 S. Nelson Ave. or at the district’s Central Registration Office at 275 Thorne Ave. in Wilmington

To return the registration packets, parents should report to the Wilmington City Schools’ Central Registration Office inside the Rodger O. Borror Middle School at 275 Thorne Ave. Please call 937-382-7410 to schedule an appointment for registration, Monday through Friday.

In addition, special evening hours are available from 4-6 p.m. on April 18 and May 17.

The following documents are required for registration: birth certificate or passport, social security card or copy of 2017 Federal Income Tax return showing child’s social security number, custody papers (if applicable), proof of residency (current utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage closing document; Note: Driver’s license is not an acceptable proof of residency), parent social security, and parent driver’s license.

In addition to the documents above, immunization records are also required.

A copy of immunizations that have been given as of registration day must be presented. The required immunizations are: Five doses DPT/DTaP, four doses Polio, two doses MMR, three doses Hepatitis B, and two doses Varicella (chickenpox) or statement from parent or physician indicating date of disease.

Parents are required to attend Kindergarten Orientation. Each orientation begins at 6:30 p.m. at Holmes Elementary. Parents with students whose last names begin with A-L should attend on May 7. Parents with students whose last names begin with M-Z should attend May 15.

Registering kindergarten children early is vital to planning for the 2018-2019 school year. Please turn in your completed registration packet by May 1.

If you have questions about kindergarten registration, please call 937-382-7410 or email janene.dunn@wilmington.k12.oh.us .

Enrollment information can also be accessed through the district’s website at www.wilmington.k12.oh.us/departments/enrollment .

For parents of kids who turn 5 by Sept. 30