CM academic team SBAAC co-champs

ADAMS TWP. – The Clinton-Massie High School Academic Team finished its regular season as co-champions of the SBAAC’s American Division with a 9-3 overall record. The team shared first-place honors with Batavia High School, marking the end of their first year competing as part of the SBAAC.

Team members receiving individual league honors included: Amelia Binau and Abby George, who were both named to the SBAAC American Division first team; Lukas Whittamore, second team; and Caroline Rhude, honorable mention. Coach Gil Farr shared SBAAC American Division coach of the year honors with the coach from Batavia.

The team heads to Chicago in April for the NAQT Small School National Championship Tournament. The Clinton-Massie High School Academic Team qualified to compete in the national championships for the fifth consecutive year with a second-place finish this past December in the SBAAC pre-season NAQT Tournament.

The 2017-2018 CM Academic Team roster includes Levi Campbell, Lukas Whittamore, Ryan Miller, Jalen Richardson, Amelia Binau, Bo Bradley, John Gehringer, Alex Shelton, Bryce West, Sam Binau, Clay Carroll, Abby George, Connor Harrison, Caroline Rhude, and Luke Wonderly. The team is coached by Gil Farr and assisted by Aubrey Corcoran.

Several CM academic team members received all-league honors including, from left,Amelia Binau, Co-Coach of the Year Gil Farr, Caroline Rhude, Lukas Whittamore, and Abby George. Courtesy photo