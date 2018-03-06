Muni court judge sentences irresponsible drivers

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 26 and March 2:

• Kelson Gauden, 22, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Gauden has completed a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and needs to complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. Additional charges of open container in a prohibited area, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine and failure to control were dismissed. A seat belt violation and a head lights violation were dismissed.

• Dustin Kaufhold, 20, of Blanchester, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Kaufhold has completed a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and needs to complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A seat belt violation and a head lights violation were dismissed.

• Stephanie Entsminger, 26, of Sabina, driving under 12-point suspension, driving under suspension, sentenced to 30 days in jail (27 suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $250 court costs. The DUS charge was amended from a driving under 12 point suspension charge. Entsminger must complete non-reporting probation and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse.

• Leslie Grooms, 56, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, driving under suspension-failure to appear/pay fine, fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. Additional charges of open container in a prohibited area, driving under suspension-failure to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-financial, and failure to control were dismissed.

• Charles Rhinesmith, 36, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 28, 2018 to Feb. 27, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Rhinesmith must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse. ALS vacated.

• Ashley Smith, 31, of Leesburg, five counts of theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $625 court costs.

• Lacy Nace, 24, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, trespassing, sentenced to 120 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $250 court costs. Nace must take part in supervised probation. An assault charge was dismissed.

• Macy Evans, 24, of Sabina, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended). Evans must take part in supervised probation. Additional charges of drug instrument possession and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Shawn Fox, 30, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Charles Fields, 63, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Fields must commit no other offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year.

• Michael Miller, 42, of Wilmington, O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Nicolette Capparuccini, 23, of Columbus, going 88 in a 70 mph speed zone, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 5-11, fined $275, assessed $125 court costs. Capparucci must commit no other offenses for one year and complete non-reporting probation.

• Kimberly Back, 55, theft, sentenced to two days in jail, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Back is to have no contact with the victim.

• Howard Johnson, Jr., 57, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Harrison Branham, 19, of Washington Court House, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Erick Amie, 45, of Los Angeles, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Whitney Britain, 21, of New Vienna, marijuana possession, no plate light, fined $60, assessed $250 court costs.

• Delbert Wallace, 57, of Martinsville, open container in a prohibited area, obedience to traffic control devices violation, fined $85, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by the defendant.

• Jacob Testerman, 35, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Amanda Creamer, 42, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a menacing charge. An additional menacing charge was dismissed.

• Mallory Rugar, 33, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Raymond Schwonek, 88, of Seven Hills, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Douglas Williams II, 36, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Austin Wilton, 21, of Cincinnati, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Samuel Satchwell, 25, of Dayton, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

