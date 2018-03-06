Open house at For The Love Of Ink

An open house was held Tuesday at For The Love Of Ink, Tattoos and Body Piercing. The local business has relocated to the former News Journal building on South South Street in downtown Wilmington. Owner and tattoo artist Christopher “Chris” Walls, pictured, said he bought the building in July 2017 and has refurbished much of it. There are 5,000 square feet for the tattoo shop area, while the back 4,000 square feet will be the living space for he and his large family. There are five tattoo artists, one full-time piercer and one part-time piercer (Walls is seeking a receptionist). Hours: 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 1 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Sundays and Mondays closed, so by appointment only. “Dreams can absolutely come true,” Walls wrote on his Facebook page.

Tattoo artist Aaron Acevedo hangs a clock in his partitioned tattoo work space (where the News Journal composition staff used to work).